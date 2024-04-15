Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Receives $11.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.63.

HLMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of HLMN stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.76 and a beta of 1.72. Hillman Solutions has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $10.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $347.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.98 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. Hillman Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hillman Solutions will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Swygert sold 7,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $70,196.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,999 shares in the company, valued at $243,490.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John W. Swygert sold 7,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $70,196.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,999 shares in the company, valued at $243,490.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Randall J. Fagundo sold 250,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $2,412,757.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,587.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 618,658 shares of company stock worth $5,958,077. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $5,614,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 24.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,912,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after buying an additional 371,929 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 9.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,156,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,044,000 after buying an additional 1,613,190 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 2.5% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 171,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $10,929,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

