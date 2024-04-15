Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF) Short Interest Down 10.0% in March

Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.9 days.

Hexagon Composites ASA Stock Performance

Shares of HXGCF stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.79. Hexagon Composites ASA has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $3.50.

Get Hexagon Composites ASA alerts:

Hexagon Composites ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Hexagon Composites ASA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of composite pressure cylinders and fuel systems in Norway, Europe, North America, South-East Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hexagon Agility, Hexagon Ragasco, Hexagon Digital Wave, and Hexagon Purus.

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon Composites ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon Composites ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.