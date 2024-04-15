Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) PT Raised to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HPE. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.50. 3,537,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,249,506. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.41.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 932,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after acquiring an additional 108,971 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,024,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,272,000 after acquiring an additional 36,793 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 70.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,879,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,819,000 after purchasing an additional 634,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

