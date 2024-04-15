Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.44

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$19.44 and last traded at C$19.30, with a volume of 8840 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$19.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HRX. TD Securities upgraded shares of Héroux-Devtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Héroux-Devtek Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$647.76 million, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.60.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$163.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$148.55 million. Héroux-Devtek had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 1.0745934 earnings per share for the current year.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

