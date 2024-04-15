Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) Stock Position Lowered by Legacy CG LLC

Legacy CG LLC trimmed its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 337,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,373 shares during the quarter. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Legacy CG LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF were worth $13,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $214,000.

Get Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF alerts:

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Price Performance

HMOP stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.56. 104,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,716. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.17. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $39.17.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.