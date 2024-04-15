Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 5,415 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,415 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 308.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period.

BATS EZU opened at $48.99 on Monday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.42.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

