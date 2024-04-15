Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 20,690 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,690 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,395,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675,824 shares during the period. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 314.7% during the 3rd quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 5,285,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,100 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $22.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.92, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average is $19.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.35.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $113,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,445.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,819,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $113,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 186,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,445.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,456,273 shares of company stock worth $184,343,202 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

