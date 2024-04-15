Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 175 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOH. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 105.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $393.09.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE MOH opened at $376.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $266.35 and a 12-month high of $423.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.47.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,220.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,220.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading

