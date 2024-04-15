Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases Shares of 31,000 iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.05% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,729.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $26.40 on Monday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.96.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1692 dividend. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

