Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Cuts Stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,787 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $3.75 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.97.

Shares of BLDP opened at $2.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 12.25. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $5.68.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.32 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 172.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 131.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

