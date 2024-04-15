Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD – Free Report) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,544 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 46,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $13.69 on Monday. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.01 million, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.36.

The Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (PBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of companies that focus on cleaner energy, weighted equally in tiers. PBD was launched on Jun 13, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

