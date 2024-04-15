Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires Shares of 27,750 Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,703,069,000 after buying an additional 118,034 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 57.8% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,043,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,143,000 after buying an additional 1,480,655 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Etsy by 40.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,649,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,666,000 after buying an additional 1,047,811 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Etsy by 13.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after buying an additional 409,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,670,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,628,000 after buying an additional 54,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $107,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $108,681.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,138 shares in the company, valued at $943,571.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,827. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.84.

Etsy Price Performance

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $67.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.34. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.20 and a 1-year high of $104.93.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $842.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.40 million. Etsy had a net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 70.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

