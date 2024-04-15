Hamilton Insurance Group’s (HG) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 66.29% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Hamilton Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Get Hamilton Insurance Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HG

Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $13.23. 84,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,380. Hamilton Insurance Group has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.89.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $495.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Insurance Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Belfer Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $502,000. 29.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.