Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) PT Lowered to $28.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GH. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Guardant Health from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

Guardant Health Price Performance

Shares of GH stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,025. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.64.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.65). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 85.02% and a negative return on equity of 301.94%. The firm had revenue of $155.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.71 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Guardant Health

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia bought 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $38,972.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,706.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Guardant Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,950,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,565,000 after purchasing an additional 146,902 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 568,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,689,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,909,000 after purchasing an additional 292,888 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

