Grove Bank & Trust Sells 5,381 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Grove Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,381 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amcor were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Amcor by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,905,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,644,000 after buying an additional 251,934 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at $843,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 54,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Trading Up 1.7 %

AMCR opened at $9.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $11.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.27.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 24.28%. Analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 113.64%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

