Grove Bank & Trust Sells 31 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Grove Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in BlackRock by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $4,752,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 target price (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $802.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,425,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.2 %

BLK stock opened at $772.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $115.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $845.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $808.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $753.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.