Grove Bank & Trust Sells 214 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Grove Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.40.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock opened at $174.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.96 and a 200-day moving average of $138.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.45 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

