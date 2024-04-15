Grove Bank & Trust Sells 115 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Grove Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chubb were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Chubb by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,522,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,996,000 after buying an additional 138,142 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 426.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059,385 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,833,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,747,000 after purchasing an additional 60,630 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Chubb by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,929,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,727,000 after buying an additional 80,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $248.28 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.71 and a 12 month high of $260.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $100.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.25.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $6,925,660.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,481,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CB. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.58.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

