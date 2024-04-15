Grove Bank & Trust Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 136.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,113 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Boeing were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL increased its position in shares of Boeing by 21.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Boeing by 65.0% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,335.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 33,904 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock opened at $170.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $103.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.07, a PEG ratio of 115.71 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.23 and a 200 day moving average of $208.11. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $169.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.53.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

