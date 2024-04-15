Grove Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Grove Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,801,442,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 243.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,920,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $409,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,108 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,506,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $350,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth $140,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $27,335,934.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 680,306,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,815,058,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,665.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $27,335,934.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 680,306,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,815,058,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,884,080 shares of company stock worth $956,514,564. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $161.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.60. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $168.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

