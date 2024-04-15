Grove Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $117.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.42. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $121.29. The firm has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

