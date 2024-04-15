Grove Bank & Trust Boosts Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,189,000 after buying an additional 3,815,686 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $125,443,000. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 68.4% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,909,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,425 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $50,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $44.50 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $45.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.67.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

