Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Short Interest Up 9.2% in March

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,020,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the March 15th total of 6,430,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

In related news, insider Andrea Renee Bortner sold 5,522 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $142,633.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,992.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $330,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 506,588 shares of company stock worth $13,367,577 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 248.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,374,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,159. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.24. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.10.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $989.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.44 million. Research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GO shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

