Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Given “Add” Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their add rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 500 ($6.33) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 453 ($5.73) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Great Portland Estates stock opened at GBX 377.50 ($4.78) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £955.00 million, a PE ratio of -288.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 378.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 396.70. Great Portland Estates has a twelve month low of GBX 350.40 ($4.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 540 ($6.83).

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

