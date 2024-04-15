Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Short Interest Update

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 637,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 700,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 422,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Gran Tierra Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN GTE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.08. The company had a trading volume of 266,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,123. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.15 million, a P/E ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 1.62.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.33. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $154.94 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on GTE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gran Tierra Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 264.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22,039 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 32.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

