GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Shares Down 5%

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 91,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,362,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Eight Capital set a C$0.70 target price on shares of GoviEx Uranium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.
GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.
