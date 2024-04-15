GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Shares Down 5%

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 91,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,362,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$0.70 target price on shares of GoviEx Uranium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get GoviEx Uranium alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GoviEx Uranium

GoviEx Uranium Trading Down 7.1 %

GoviEx Uranium Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$105.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.17.

(Get Free Report)

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoviEx Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoviEx Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.