Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRRW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Gorilla Technology Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRRW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 240,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Gorilla Technology Group Price Performance

NASDAQ GRRRW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.06. 13,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,118. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. Gorilla Technology Group has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.33.

About Gorilla Technology Group

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

