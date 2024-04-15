Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 73.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.69. 52,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 101.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.27 and a 200-day moving average of $73.49. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $51.06 and a 12 month high of $92.76.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.18 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 392.58% and a net margin of 5.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $2,722,368.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,587.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Mark Miller purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.86 per share, for a total transaction of $369,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $2,722,368.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,587.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,582 shares of company stock valued at $561,249 and have sold 68,617 shares valued at $5,291,137. Corporate insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 5,350.0% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 21.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

