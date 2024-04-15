Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Sets New 52-Week High at $6,200.00

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6,200 ($78.47) and last traded at GBX 6,200 ($78.47), with a volume of 2489 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,040 ($76.45).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Goodwin in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.39. The company has a market cap of £465.62 million, a PE ratio of 2,980.77 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,497.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,395.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a GBX 57.50 ($0.73) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Goodwin’s previous dividend of $53.90. Goodwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,528.85%.

In related news, insider Bernard Rafe Ernest Goodwin sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,640 ($71.38), for a total value of £38,070 ($48,183.77). 67.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check valves, axial nozzle check valves and axial piston control, and isolation valves for large construction projects, including the construction of naval vessels, nuclear waste treatment, nuclear power generation, liquefied natural gas, gas, oil, petrochemical, mining, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar surveillance systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and coastal border security agencies.

