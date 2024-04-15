Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,189,810 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 1,631,701 shares.The stock last traded at $60.13 and had previously closed at $59.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Globe Life from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Globe Life from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.44.

Get Globe Life alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Globe Life

Globe Life Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.30.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. Globe Life had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GL. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 270.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.