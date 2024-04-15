Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 953,300 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the March 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 475,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Globant Stock Down 4.1 %
NYSE:GLOB opened at $192.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. Globant has a 52-week low of $135.40 and a 52-week high of $251.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.30.
Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08). Globant had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $580.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globant will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globant
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Globant by 122.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Globant during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.
Globant Company Profile
Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.
