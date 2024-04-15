Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Bought by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. owned about 0.07% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Channel Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 48,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of MLPX traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.47. The stock had a trading volume of 79,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,386. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.67 and its 200 day moving average is $44.79. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $38.30 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

