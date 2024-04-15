Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Gladstone Land has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Gladstone Land Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LANDP traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.25. 15,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,805. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average of $18.92. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $21.50.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

