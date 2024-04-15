Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

Gladstone Commercial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years. Gladstone Commercial has a payout ratio of 2,000.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.5%.

GOOD traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.07. 218,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,073. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.81.

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.31). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter worth $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter worth $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 64.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 22.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

