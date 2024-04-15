GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GTLB shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of GitLab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Get GitLab alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GTLB

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $57,029.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,273.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other GitLab news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $57,029.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,273.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 380,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $23,681,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 893,342 shares of company stock valued at $54,059,697. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in GitLab during the first quarter worth $251,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at $722,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 9.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in GitLab in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its stake in GitLab by 6.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 59,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB traded down $3.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,219. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average of $57.80. GitLab has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 0.46.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative net margin of 73.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.