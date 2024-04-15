Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Short Interest Update

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,573,700 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the March 15th total of 2,821,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 125.8 days.

Gibson Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GBNXF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.68. The stock had a trading volume of 22,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,008. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $17.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average of $15.61. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

