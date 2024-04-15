Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Short Interest Up 28.7% in March

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,900 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the March 15th total of 170,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genasys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Genasys by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,694,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 79,483 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genasys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Genasys by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Genasys by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,054,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genasys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genasys alerts:

Genasys Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ GNSS traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,895. The firm has a market cap of $93.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85. Genasys has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.92.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys ( NASDAQ:GNSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 million. Genasys had a negative net margin of 53.32% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. Analysts anticipate that Genasys will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.