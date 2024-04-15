Gaimin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $61.15 Million (GMRX)

Gaimin (GMRX) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Gaimin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Gaimin has traded down 38.3% against the US dollar. Gaimin has a total market capitalization of $61.15 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gaimin Profile

Gaimin’s genesis date was February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,634,129,332 tokens. The official website for Gaimin is www.gaimin.io. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio.

Buying and Selling Gaimin

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 6,634,129,332 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.0092596 USD and is up 3.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $3,241,014.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gaimin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gaimin using one of the exchanges listed above.

