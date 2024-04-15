G999 (G999) Tops One Day Volume of $4.53

G999 (G999) traded down 26.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $4.53 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, G999 has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00055188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00019353 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008100 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00012687 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000994 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

