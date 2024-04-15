Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

FULT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FULT opened at $14.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.85.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $271.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 576.4% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fulton Financial

(Get Free Report

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.