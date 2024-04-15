FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR) Shares Sold by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lowered its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned 0.07% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 2.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 161,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 517.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 76,572 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 86,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 16,724 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 5.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 19,160 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FMAR opened at $38.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.60.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

