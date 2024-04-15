Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Update

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the March 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Freeman Gold Stock Up 12.4 %
FMANF stock opened at $0.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09. Freeman Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18.
