Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Update

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANFGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the March 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Freeman Gold Stock Up 12.4 %

FMANF stock opened at $0.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09. Freeman Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18.

About Freeman Gold

Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

