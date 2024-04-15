Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.23

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.23 and last traded at $51.19, with a volume of 25309 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.80.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 379.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 165,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 130,721 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 148,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 204,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 272,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,781 shares during the last quarter.

About Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

