Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 478,909 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 500,729 shares.The stock last traded at $23.34 and had previously closed at $23.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCPT shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.13). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $65.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 127.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,120.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 18,200.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

