Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Fortis Price Performance

Shares of FTS opened at $37.62 on Thursday. Fortis has a 1 year low of $36.30 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average of $39.97.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortis

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.09%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Fortis by 8.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,845,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,107,000 after acquiring an additional 142,731 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fortis by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,421,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,804,000 after acquiring an additional 353,112 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in Fortis by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,016,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,014,000 after acquiring an additional 155,821 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortis by 32.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 38,803 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Fortis by 1.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,410,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,425,000 after acquiring an additional 90,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.