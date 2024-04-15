Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Major Shareholder Buys $10,570,346.66 in Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 413,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.58 per share, with a total value of $10,570,346.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 69,044,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,151,761.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Formula One Group alerts:

On Wednesday, April 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 513,104 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $13,320,179.84.

On Monday, April 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 938,896 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $25,331,414.08.

On Thursday, April 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,250,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $34,700,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 189,759 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $5,550,450.75.

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 199,664 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $5,754,316.48.

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 333,916 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 20,609 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 521,804 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $15,581,067.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,188,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 234,194 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38.

Formula One Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Formula One Group stock opened at $59.49 on Monday. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $55.08 and a twelve month high of $69.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.23 and a 200-day moving average of $59.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 19.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 31.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Get Our Latest Report on FWONA

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.