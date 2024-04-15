Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Down 1.3%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.43 and last traded at $12.45. Approximately 11,510,009 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 52,826,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Barclays raised their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

