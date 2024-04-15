Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 1,259 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $19,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.36.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $231.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,306,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,976. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.96.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

