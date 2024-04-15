Flputnam Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $29,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $709,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 222.7% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $1,209,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.3 %

RSG stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $187.24. 946,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.33 and a 52 week high of $192.57. The company has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

