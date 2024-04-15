Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases New Stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 138,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,357,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Veralto at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLTO. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $347,827,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $60,495,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $59,869,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $47,229,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $19,498,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veralto alerts:

Veralto Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of VLTO stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,158,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,471. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $90.77.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Veralto in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Argus initiated coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veralto has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VLTO

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Veralto

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.